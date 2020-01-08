Flint man with ties to Middle East keeping a close eye on developments in the region

(01/08/2020)- Abed Khirfan has called the city of Flint home for more than 30 years.

He's a graduate of U of M Flint. Raised his kids here.

But for the past week or so, his mind has been on the events taking place thousands of miles away in the Middle East.

Khirfan is a native of Jordan. He has family and friends in Syria, Palestine and in Iraq, where the U.S and Iran are in the middle of a conflict.

"The region itself is a little bit nervous, with what's going on right now, " said Flint resident, Abed Khirfan.

There are also concerns here at home.

Americans are worried about the possibility of a war with Iran.

President Trump tried to put those fears to rest Wednesday.

The President said, "Iran appears to be standing, which is a good thing for all parties concerned."

But Khirfan wonders how long will that will last.

"I don't think anybody in their right mind would mess with the U.S. Military. However, but there will be some kind of proxy wars, through their influence in the region, they could cause a lot of problems." He said.

"It's very unpredictable. We hope that will be the end of it, but I don't think will the end of the reaction and counter reaction."

Khirfan offered advice for anyone thinking of traveling to the Middle East right now.

"I would be cautious as an American, traveling in those hot spots, and for our troops, we pray that they'll be safe." He said.