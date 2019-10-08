Flint man accused of abusing 82-year-old grandmother, who weighed just 95 pounds

(10/8/2019) - A Flint man is accused of neglecting and abusing his 82-year-old grandmother, who police say weighed only 95 pounds when investigators found her.

Anthony Millard is accused of failing to properly care for his 82-year-old grandmother.

Anthony Millard, 38, is charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Millard moved in with his grandmother in 2016 to become her sole caretaker, but he didn't follow through.

Police arrested Millard last week after Adult Protective Services notified the sheriff's office Elder Abuse Task Force that something wasn't right. The victim suffers from dementia, can't walk and is unable to prepare food.

Pickell said his office went to their home on Kansas Avenue in Flint and found filthy conditions -- bedbugs in her bed and the 82-year-old underweight and covered in bed sores.

Investigators say Millard hadn't given her the proper medication in three months and hasn't taken her to a doctor in over a year.

"It's hard to understand how a family member, no less anybody, cannot feed a person with dementia, not take care of them, not take them to the doctor," Pickell said. "What kind of a heart do you have? You don't have one."

He said the woman is doing considerably better as she recovers in a rehabilitation facility.