Flint man accused of beating girlfriend to death at Red Roof Inn

(3/19/2020) - A Flint man is facing open murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn at 3219 Miller Road for a domestic violence call. Officers found 51-year old Carmen Ballard covered in his 27-year old girlfriend's blood, investigators say.

She was unconscious and hidden in the bathtub, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. Police also found several syringes in the room from heroin and cocaine usage.

Emergency crews rushed the woman to a hospital, but Prosecutor David Leyton said she didn't survive the injuries that he believes Ballard caused.

"This is one of the worst incidents of domestic violence I've ever seen," he said.

Help is available by calling 911 for emergencies. Otherwise, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233 with trained operators who can connect callers with the right resources.

"I just wish that folks would reach out for help," Leyton said. "When somebody is in a domestic violence situation, there is help available."

He said Ballard and his girlfriend had been together on-and-off for several years. The woman leaves behind a young child.

Ballard has been charged with four other felonies in the last six months.