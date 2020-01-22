Flint man accused of robbing man at gunpoint on Corunna Road

(1/22/2020) - A Flint man was in jail Wednesday, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint last week.

Police say 35-year-old Quinton Nelson pulled a gun on the victim on Corunna Road. Nelson allegedly demanded money and then walked off.

The victim followed Nelson and called police, who eventually showed up and made the arrest.

No one was hurt, but police say it is not a good idea to follow anyone who is armed or who could be dangerous. Police advise crime victims to call 911 and avoid putting themselves in harm's way.