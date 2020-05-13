Flint man arrested nearly two months after deadly home invasion

(5/13/2020) - Police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old Flint man nearly two months after a deadly home invasion in Flint Township.

Edvin Pendleton Mitchner was arrested on Monday by officers from the Flint Township Police Department and Michigan State Police Fugitive Unit. He faces the following eight charges:

-- Felony murder.

-- First-degree home invasion.

-- Receiving and concealing stolen property worth $200 to $1,000.

-- Larceny of property worth $200 to $1,000.

-- Felon in possession of a firearm.

-- Three counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Mitchner faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of felony murder.

Police say Mitchner broke into a residence in the 3400 block of Southgate Drive around 12:30 a.m. March 14. A 33-year-old man later was found shot in the house and died at a local hospital.

Investigators say evidence inside the home suggests an intruder forced their way in and there was some sort of struggle between the suspect and the victim.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

Mitchner remained in custody Wednesday at the Genesee County Jail.