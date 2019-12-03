Flint man charged with murder at Red Roof Inn

(12/3/2019) - A 22-year-old Flint man is charged with murder and other crimes after a deadly shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Road early Friday.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two felony firearms charges. The Flint man is not being named because he hasn't been arraigned.

The Flint Township Police Department found 23-year-old Brian Greene of Flint suffering from a single gunshot wound in the Red Roof Inn parking lot at 3219 Miller Road around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

An ambulance rushed Greene to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested the 22-year-old a short time later at his residence in Flint.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.