Flint man convicted of assaulting girlfriend with knife

(12/5/2019) - A jury has convicted a Flint man for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife.

Jason Maddox, 40, has been convicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

According to testimony at trial, Maddox and his girlfriend were arguing when he punched her in the face, hit her in the head with the handle of a knife, bit her arm and threatened to kill her and her children.

The woman's 11-year-old son crawled out the window and called 911 from a neighbor's house to report the assault.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue and many times victims are intimidated, fearful, and otherwise reluctant to pursue charges. It is those victims who need our advocacy the most,” Leyton said.

Maddox is a four-time offender and faces 15 years in prison when he's sentenced.