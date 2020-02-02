Flint man dies after hitting a utility pole following police chase

(02/02/2020) A 22-year-old man of Flint is now dead after hitting a utility pole following a police chase Saturday night.

Flint Michigan State Police troopers attempted a traffic stop on Marcus Haralson.

MSP says Haralson was driving a 2006 yellow Chevrolet Cobalt.

The car matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked at gunpoint in Flint less than 24 hours before.

Troopers identified the license plate on the Cobalt as to a one registered to a Jeep. MSP then used emergency lights in an attempt to pull Haralson over.

After a two minute pursuit, Haralson struck a utility pole at the corner of Pasadena and Dupont. He was determined deceased at the scene. A makeshift memorial is now forming where the car hit.

Detectives later learned the car didn't match the one that was carjacked; however, it was the same make, model, color, and year.

MSP says they did recover a stolen .40 caliber pistol from Haralson's front pocket. West Bloomfield Township Police reported the gun was stolen from their area.

MSP detectives out of Detroit are investigating the fatal crash.