Flint man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Saginaw River mouth

(4/29/2020) - A Flint man was pronounced dead early Wednesday after the boat he was on capsized at the mouth of the Saginaw River.

Police say 56-year-old Thomas Klatt was fishing offshore from Bay County around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when his boat took on water as a storm system swept through and overturned.

Three men were on the boat and one was able to get to shore. Emergency crews arrived and found a second man alive in the water and rescued.

But Klatt's body was found in the water a short time later and he couldn't not be revived just after midnight. The incident remained under investigation Wednesday morning.