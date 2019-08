(8/22/2019) - A Flint man has died after being rescued from Lake Huron earlier this week.

Michigan State Police say 26-year-old Darien Clay was swimming with friends Monday afternoon near a sand bar at Tawas Point State Park.

He became distressed in the water. Friends and others who heard calls for help eventually pulled Clay from the water.

Clay was taken to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, where he was placed on life support and eventually died.