Flint man faces life in prison for intentionally hitting man with pickup truck

(9/16/2019) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after a jury convicted him of driving a pickup truck into another man on purpose during a Memorial Day celebration in 2018.

A Genesee County jury convicted 57-year-old Brian Saylor of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

Saylor was at his neighbor's Memorial Day barbecue on May 26, 2018, when he started arguing and causing a scene with others, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Neighbors told Saylor to leave, but he came back a short time later. A group of men escorted him away from the party the second time. He then got into is pickup truck and drove at one of the men.

The collision shoved Corey Naracon into another vehicle. He was knocked unconscious after suffering serious injuries, Leyton said.

Saylor fled the scene after the collision, but police later arrested him.

“Brian Saylor has had issues with the law his entire adult life and we will be asking the court to serve justice with a lengthy prison sentence,” Leyton said.

Saylor faces up to life in prison as a four-time habitual offender when he gets sentenced on Oct. 14. His previous convictions include several misdemeanor and felony charges dating back to 1980.