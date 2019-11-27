Flint man facing 6 charges accusing him of stealing ambulance, fleeing police

(11/27/2019) - A Flint man is facing six charges accusing him of stealing a Stat EMS ambulance from McLaren Flint hospital early Tuesday and crashing it.

The 32-year-old is charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer, malicious destruction of police or fire property, two counts of felonious assault, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and second-offense operating while intoxicated.

He is not being identified because he had not been arraigned by midday Wednesday.

The ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient just after midnight Tuesday. They discovered the rig had been stolen when they went back outside, according to Stat EMS.

Authorities were able to track the unit's location using its on-board vehicle locating system and notified police.

Police located the ambulance a short time later and the suspect took off, leading officers on a chase. The suspect crashed at the intersection of Fenton Road and Alvord Avenue in Flint, allow police to make the arrest.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after being arrested. None of the ambulance crew members were injured.