Flint man found dead in roadway Sunday morning; death ruled homicide

(4/21/2020) - Police say a man found dead in a Flint roadway on Sunday morning was murdered.

The Flint Police Department found the body of Michael James O’Neal near the intersection of Curry Street and Bennett Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

During an autopsy, the medical examiner found that O'Neal suffered a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Flint police did not release any suspect information in the case Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.