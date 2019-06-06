Flint man found shot to death inside vehicle

(6/6/2019) - Police found one man shot to death inside a vehicle and arrested another man Wednesday evening.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of an accidental shooting in the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. That is near the intersection of Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard.

Police say Kevondre Williams was bleeding profusely inside the vehicle and was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators arrested a man in connection with the incident, which has been classified as a murder case. His identity is not being released because he hasn't been arraigned.

The Major Case Unit comprised of Flint police and Michigan State Police is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Michigan State Police at 810-237-6915.