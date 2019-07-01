Flint man gets 16+ years in prison for dealing marijuana, cocaine while armed

(7/1/2019) - A Flint man will spend more than 16 years in federal prison for dealing drugs while armed with a handgun and shooting someone during one of the incidents.

Tavares Warren, 40, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison and three years of probation.

He admitted to negotiating a marijuana sale with someone on Dec. 3, 2015, and driving to the victim's house to complete the deal. Instead of selling marijuana, Warren and an accomplice robbed the victim of $2,500.

Warren allegedly shot the victim before leaving the scene.

Investigators say Warren then contacted the victim through a third party to encourage the victim not to cooperate with police.

Separately, Warren admitted he was selling crack cocaine while armed with a gun on March 9, 2017.

Police did not disclose the locations of either incident.