Flint man pronounced dead after shooting Friday

(11/15/2019) - A Flint man died Friday after a shooting on the city's north side.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Winthrop Boulevard near Pierson Road.

Officers found a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, but he died of his injuries later in the day.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect in his 50s, but provided no other information about who may be involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to Flint police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.