Flint man works to restore long forgotten cemetery

(10/02/19)- The All Saints cemetery in Flint is the final resting place for five of Michael Freeman's distant relatives.

"This was my great grandmother our family had actually settled, she came over from Sicily. Next to her is her son, that is Benedetto Mattarellea, he died at the age of 24." said Flint resident, Michael Freeman.

Gone for more than a century, Benedetto is one of the many stories long buried. Waiting to be unearthed.

"Growing up. my grandfather and I were very close, and we would come out here all the time and he would tell me stories about family members and friends, people who were buried here," Freeman said.

All Saints Cemetery is part of Flint's rich and at times, complicated history.

One that appears to have been forgotten.

Freeman said, "It's one of those cemeteries that is no longer connected to an active church and so as a result, there is no extensive care taking going on."

"There was a period there was a lot of vandalism going, where there really wasn't good maintenance taking place. We believe children came in used the pictures as BB targets and knocked over gravestones," Freeman said.

So Freeman decided to take on the job himself, determined to restore it.

One headstone at a time.He's getting help from local businesses like Marsh Monuments in Burton.

The company helped repair some of the damages headstones.

And from friends like history buff Heather Burnash, who is also the chair for the historic district for the city of Flint.

"I think this project is going to awareness to who is here and maybe we can find some relatives or descendants of the people that are buried here," said Flint Historic Chair, Heather Burnash.

Freeman has organized a volunteer event this Saturday from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM and he's inviting the community to come out and help.

"Anyone who wants to come out they simply just have to bring bucket, a nylon or natural fiber scrub brush and a jug of distilled water," Freeman said.

Victor, Freeman's grandfather, passed away two years ago at the age of 96. But Freeman believes by doing this, he lives on.

Just like those at All Saints.

"I hope he'd be real proud," Freeman said.