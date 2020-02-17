Flint mayor calls special council meeting to discuss marijuana, other delayed issues

(2/17/2020) - The Flint City Council is getting back to business on Monday.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley has called a special meeting, saying some important things that have been shelved for too long need to get done now.

Neeley said he called the meeting so that city council members can make a decision on 11 items that were on the Feb. 10 agenda. That meeting apparently lasted until after 11 p.m. but ended before council members could vote.

Neeley said it's important that city business be completed in a timely manner and Monday's meeting is a chance for the council to catch up and avoid falling further behind.

Some things on the agenda include the Bray Road Project. It authorizes funding for groundwater assessments at the Bray Road Dump site, where elevated levels of cyanide and mercury were found.

The council also is expected to consider a recreational marijuana ordinance. If it doesn't pass, marijuana facilities will be allowed near schools, parks, neighborhoods, or places of worship at the end of the month.

ABC12 plans to cover the meeting beginning at 5 p.m. in City Hall.