Flint mayor declares state of emergency for coronavirus; no cases in Mid-Michigan

(3/12/2020) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a State of Emergency for the city as coronavirus continues to spread around the United States.

Neeley said the emergency declaration will make the city eligible for more funding to respond to the threat of coronavirus.

While testing continues, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mid-Michigan as of Thursday afternoon. COVID-19 is the illness caused by coronavirus.

Only two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan as of Thursday afternoon: A woman from Oakland County who recently traveled internationally and a man from Wayne County who recently traveled in the U.S.

Eight people in Genesee County have been tested for coronavirus, but none have been confirmed with the illness.

The Saginaw County Health Department says five people have been tested there. Four already came back negative and one test was pending Thursday afternoon.

The Shiawassee County Health Department also hasn't confirmed any cases of coronavirus and had nobody under observation or testing on Thursday.

Only people showing symptoms of coronavirus or with a recent history of travel to a known hot spot for the illness are being tested.

The Genesee County Health Department remains in constant contact with the county's three major hospitals to monitor the situation and coordinate preparedness.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Hurley Medical Center in Flint and McLaren Flint Hospital all have imposed visitor restrictions similar to guidelines that had in place during flu season.

The hospitals remain open to treat anyone who believes they need medical help. However, patients are asked to visit an emergency room only when it is absolutely essential. Doctors offices and urgent care centers can see patients who aren't critically ill.

Anyone who is sick in any way should avoid visiting other patients in the hospitals.

Bishop International Airport is continuing its cleaning and sanitizing protocols from the flu season during the coronavirus outbreak. Specific steps include:

-- Cleaning restrooms between flights for a minimum of 30 minutes.

-- Increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the entire terminal building and keeping them refilled.

-- Sanitizing escalator handrails, elevator buttons, courtesy phones and other commonly touched surfaces several times a day using an antibacterial disinfectant.

-- Cleaning the airline gate areas throughout the day and after the last flight departs.

The airport has a janitorial staff to conduct routine cleaning throughout the day and contracts with a private company to complete deep cleanings every day.

Officials at the MTA did not return messages seeking comment about any efforts taken to clean and sanitize buses in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The health department and the hospitals are encouraging everyone to practice proper handwashing techniques, stay home when sick, regularly sanitize frequently touch surfaces and avoid touching their faces.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.