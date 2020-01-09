Flint mayor frustrated with no legal resolution for water crisis

(01/09/20) - Flint's mayor says he is frustrated that no one has been held accountable for the water crisis.

"I'm frustrated as a resident. I'm frustrated as the mayor. I was frustrated as a state representative," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Wednesday the case for the final water defendant, Liane Shekter-Smith, was dismissed in a Genesee County court room as part of a plea deal.

"The prosecution understands that it has no choice but to abide by the plea agreement entered into by previous special counsel," said Fadwa Hammoud in court Wednesday.

Neeley says he is feeling frustration and optimism.

"As one of the individuals that called for this initial investigation under Attorney General Bill Schuette I'm very, very optimistic as well as feeling some frustration that five years has went by and right now we have nobody right now to look at," Neeley said.

The new investigative team has been relatively tight-lipped about what's next in the water investigation.

"One thing I do know and one thing I can say, the attorney general is very tenacious and they're very thorough as they look through the documentation and all the things that could rise to criminal nature and so I'm confident in their ability of investigating," Neeley said.

While the investigation plays out, Neeley has extended the hours of the information desk at city hall.

It's a resource where you can receive free filters and at-home water test kits.

You can also learn how to make sure your home is lead-free.

The information desk will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on days where there are city council meetings.

