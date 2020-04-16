Flint mayor planning to allow curfew to expire on April 30 as scheduled

(4/16/2020) - Flint's overnight curfew will be allowed to expire on April 30 unless something significant changes over the next two weeks, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

He thanked residents for a dramatic improvement in heeding orders to stay home since he imposed the curfew two weeks ago on April 1.

“Many have lost their lives in this fight, and many others are still struggling. This curfew has been a strong weapon in preserving life as part of this epic battle,” Neeley said.

The curfew remains in effect for two more weeks from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. every night. Neeley imposed the curfew after receiving reports of gatherings and frequent violations of Michigan's stay home orders.

Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said those illegal gatherings are no longer happening. His officers have not issued any tickets for curfew violations over the two weeks it has been in place.

“We really need to thank the public for their cooperation,” Hart said. “Our officers are diligently working to protect the public, but to fight coronavirus we can’t do it alone. We need everyone’s help.”

Flint will remain under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order after the curfew expires. That bans all non-essential travel and any gatherings involving more than a single household.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is punishing violators with up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days jail.