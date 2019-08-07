Flint mayoral candidate raises concerns with absentee ballots from Tuesday's election

(8/7/2019) - Flint Mayoral candidate Sheldon Neeley filed a formal letter with the state this week seeking an investigation into what he calls irregularities in the voting process for Tuesday's primary.

Neeley, a Democrat state representative, received the second most votes Tuesday behind Mayor Karen Weaver. Both of them will square off in the general election on Nov. 5.

Neeley heard concerns about absentee ballots from Flint residents and passed them along to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, requesting she pursue a deeper investigation.

He specifically raised concerns about the following issues:

-- Paid members of another campaign allegedly soliciting absentee ballot request forms.

-- Three of five absentee ballot request forms on average containing errors.

-- Some absentee ballots sent to addresses on file with the Flint Clerk's Office that are actually abandoned homes.

"We've got numerous complaints about the absentee ballot application process," Neeley said. "There were violations done, allegedly. And also that people handled the actual ballot -- the federal ballot, you know -- for people and that is definitely a violation. No ifs, ands or buts about it."

Neeley believes this damaged the integrity of the election process and made things more difficult for Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.