Flint middle school raising money for child with rare brain cancer

A Flint middle school is coming together for one of its own.

Last Halloween 15-year old Kaylon Ross-Howell collapsed in the bathroom at Holmes STEM Academy.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. He has been undergoing treatment at the C.S. Mott Children's hospital in Ann Arbor.

His mom says proceeds will go to help cover funeral expenses for her son, who is now in hospice care.

Meanwhile, his great uncle is still praying for a miracle.

To help support Kaylon in his battle you can donate here.