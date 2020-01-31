Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for February

(1/31/2020) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for February at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in February includes potatoes and apples.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

February's dates by location are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

-- Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

-- Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

-- Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.

-- Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.

Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road

-- Feb. 8, at 9 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

-- Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

-- Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke's New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

-- Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.

-- Feb. 26, at noon.

First United Church, 1116 W. Hill Road

-- Feb. 29, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.