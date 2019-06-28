Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

(6/28/2019) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in July includes sweet corn, potatoes and watermelon.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

July's dates by location are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

-- July 1, at 10 a.m.

-- July 8, at 10 a.m.

-- July 15, at 10 a.m.

-- July 22, at 10 a.m.

-- July 29, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

-- July 2, at 10 a.m.

-- July 9, at 10 a.m.

-- July 16, at 10 a.m.

-- July 23, at 10 a.m.

-- July 30, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

-- July 3, at 10 a.m.

-- July 11, at 10 a.m.

-- July 18, at 10 a.m.

-- July 25, at 10 a.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Road

-- July 6, at 10:30 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

-- July 10, at 10 a.m.

Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

-- July 12, at 9 a.m.

Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road

-- July 12, at 10 a.m.

Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

-- July 17, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

-- July 19, at 10 a.m.

Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.

-- July 20, at 9 a.m.

Higher Quality of Life Ministries, 5601 N. Saginaw St.

-- July 27, at 11 a.m.

Urban Renaissance Center, 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave.

-- July 30, at 11 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.