Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for June

(5/31/2019) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for June at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in June includes rhubarb, plums, peaches, nectarines, sweet corn, potatoes and watermelon.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

June's dates by location are:

Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Road.

-- June 1, at 10:30 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

-- June 3, at 10 a.m.

-- June 10, at 10 a.m.

-- June 17, at 10 a.m.

-- June 24, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

-- June 4, at 10 a.m.

-- June 11, at 10 a.m.

-- June 18, at 10 a.m.

-- June 25, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

-- June 6, at 10 a.m.

-- June 13, at 10 a.m.

-- June 20, at 10 a.m.

-- June 27, at 10 a.m.

My Brother’s Keeper, 601 N. Saginaw St.

-- June 7, at 10 a.m.

Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

-- June 8, at 9 a.m.

Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.

-- June 15, at 9 a.m.

Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

-- June 19, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

-- June 21, at 10 a.m.

Urban Renaissance Center, 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave.

-- June 25, at 11 a.m.

Divine Revelations, 6815 Verdun St.

-- June 28, at 1 p.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.