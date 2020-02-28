Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for March

(2/28/2020) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for March at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in March includes potatoes, onions and apples.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

March's dates by location are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

-- March 2, at 10 a.m.

-- March 9, at 10 a.m.

-- March 16, at 10 a.m.

-- March 23, at 10 a.m.

-- March 30, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

-- March 3, at 10 a.m.

-- March 10, at 10 a.m.

-- March 17, at 10 a.m.

-- March 24, at 10 a.m.

-- March 31, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

-- March 5, at 10 a.m.

-- March 12, at 10 a.m.

-- March 19, at 10 a.m.

-- March 26, at 10 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

-- March 11, at 10 a.m.

Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road

-- March 14, at 9 a.m.

Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

-- March 14, at 10 a.m.

Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

-- March 18, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

-- March 20, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.

-- March 25, at noon.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.