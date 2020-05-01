Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for May

(5/1/2020) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for May at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in May includes onions, watermelon, cabbage, cantaloupe and milk. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

May's dates by location are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

-- May 4, at 10 a.m.

-- May 11, at 10 a.m.

-- May 18, at 10 a.m.

-- May 25, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

-- May 5, at 10 a.m.

-- May 12, at 10 a.m.

-- May 19, at 10 a.m.

-- May 26, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

-- May 7, at 10 am.

-- May 14, at 10 a.m.

-- May 21, at 10 a.m.

-- May 28, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

-- May 8, at 10 a.m.

-- May 15, at 10 a.m.

-- May 22, at 10 a.m.

-- May 29, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Help Centers will have more protein in May, including turkey and ground beef.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.