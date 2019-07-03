Flint mom: 'I'm scared' after string of arsons at mobile home park

(07/03/19) -- A Flint family experienced a terrifying night as flames spread from a nearby fire to their mobile home.

Rachael Lee's trailer suffered significant damage after an arsonist set her neighboring trailer ablaze.

Firefighters say three abandoned trailers at Genesee Forest Mobile Home Park in Flint were lit up over the last few days. Investigators believe they're dealing with an arsonist.

Rachael Lee was sitting on her front porch Monday night with her boyfriend. She had just put her mother and son down for bed. Her daughter was already asleep.

"Next thing I know, I have the gentlemen down here come busting in my front door right here, telling me this trailer is on fire," Lee said.

That's when Lee ran to grab her kids and her mother and run to her boyfriend's house nearby.

"The shed caught on fire, and then it caught my trailer on fire and busted my daughter's window and there's a little bit of smoke damage and fire damage in the room," she said.

Lee is just grateful had it not been for her neighbor, the outcome could have been much worse.

"And that's really hard for me to think about right now, but I thank God that he was quick, because trailers go up so fast."

Fire investigators say two more trailers were set on fire Tuesday making for a total of 3 mobile homes that were scorched. They say the tenants of the homes were recently evicted. As for whether or not he believes the fires could have been intentionally set by the former owners?

"I really can't answer that right now. The Flint Major Case Unit is looking into some leads right now," said Michigan State Police Fire Investigator Jason Mercier.

As for Lee, she says the park is going to help her make the necessary repairs to her trailer, but what matters most to her is her family.

"I'm scared. I'm definitely scared. In the ten or twelve years I've lived here, there's been two fires maybe. And now in the last 48 hours, we've had four."

The cause of the fires remain under investigation.