Flint native opens Yum Vittles food truck with diverse menu

(7/9/2019) - Ebonie Jones is bringing a new fresh and tasty option to Flint with her Yum Vittles food truck.

She opened the black trailer for the first time over the weekend, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"I've never been a business owner. I love food so I kind of combined all that together,” Jones said.

She has a diverse menu including cheesecake cups, crab legs, steak subs and more.

"We don't have a lot of food trucks in Flint. We have some, but we don't have them like other cities have them," Jones said.

She said her grand opening was a success and Flint showed a lot of support.

"When I start seeing people come and the line was getting longer and longer I was like, I love my city and apparently my city loves me,” Jones said.

She went through a lot of preparation to open the food truck. However, she doesn’t want that to detour people from sticking to their dreams.

"I'm hoping that somebody else got inspired by this and they're like, 'OK, yep I can do that,'” Jones said.

This is only the beginning of what is yet to come. She plans to add soul food and whatever she feels the community will love to eat.

"I hope to get another truck or maybe even turn it into a restaurant,” Jones said.

Jones gives thanks to the Metro Community Development who helped her get the business started.

She plans to move the truck around to different areas of the city, which will be announced on her Facebook page. On Tuesday, she was in Ballenger Park for the day.

Call 810-333-8646 or email at Yumvittles@gmail.com for more information.