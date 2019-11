(11/09/19)-Flint neighborhoods are getting a boost with a million dollar grant.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation announced their commitment to address neighborhood improvements, safety and blight in the city in 2020.

The foundation hosted a town forum at Mott Community College Saturday to further discuss residents' priorities.

If you have an idea and missed Saturday's forum, you can call or email the foundation.

They will be accepting ideas through the end of the month.