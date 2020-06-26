Flint offering face masks to churches and places of worship

(6/26/2020) - There's a new effort in Flint to make sure churches and other places of worship are safe during the pandemic.

The City of Flint is receiving 100,000 masks as part of a major donation from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is leading distribution and is working with the city to make sure churches and places of worship receive masks.

Religious organizations and small businesses can request masks through a form by clicking here.

Families and individuals can also receive masks from any of the city's Help Centers:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Making sure our entire community has access to masks is a continuation of the City of Flint’s proactive response to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, we must be vigilant in protecting ourselves. I urge everyone to Mask Up in all public places.”