Flint offering water bill payment assistance to city residents

(4/6/2020) - The City of Flint has launched a new program to help residents pay their water bills.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley made the announcement Monday during an online webinar. The program is for low and moderate income residents, along with those relying on unemployment due to coronavirus.

Neeley said the city will match residents' payments dollar-for-dollar up to $75. So if a resident in the program pays $1 toward their water bill, the city will match that with $1.

Residents can receive this credit on up to three separate bills.

The city of Flint redirected a $74,000 Community Development Block Grant to pay for the program. Residents can call 810-410-2020 or email navigators@cityofflint.com for more information about applying.