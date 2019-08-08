Flint officials hopeful of landing Mahindra plant with 2,000 jobs

(8/8/2019) - Both Mahindra Automotive North America and Flint officials believe the city stands a good chance at landing a huge manufacturing plant with 2,000 jobs.

This No Trespassing sign could come down if Mahindra Automotive North America selects the Buick City site in Flint for a large manufacturing plant with 2,000 jobs.

The company announced on Thursday that it signed a letter of intent with RACER Trust to study the former Buick City site as a possible location for a plant.

If built, the facility would build the next generation of U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles. Mahindra is one of five companies in the running for the Postal Service contract, which will be awarded later this year.

The company also would build other new vehicles that haven't been announced publicly.

Mahindra Automotive North America CEO Rick Haas said the company is interested in the Buick City location for three main reasons:

-- It has a rich history in American manufacturing.

-- The Flint community has needs for jobs and investment that Mahindra could help fill.

-- The site is large and immediately ready for a large project.

"It has great infrastructure in terms of utilities and power and watershed and everything," Haas said. "That site was all set up for manufacturing and his has been for decades and decades."

He pointed out Buick City also has visibility along I-475.

"You add all that up and it really makes for a really good site for our expansion efforts," Haas said.

Behind the scenes, local and state economic development officials are working close with Mahindra to woo the plant to Flint. The company also is considering other locations outside Michigan, but Haas said they prefer keeping it in Michigan.

Company officials say the decision largely will be based on the best financial package.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is "extremely optimistic" that the city will make the best case for bringing in the Mahindra plant. She said the plant would be a major win for Flint's turnaround.

“I have said all along that economic development and jobs are key to Flint’s recovery," Weaver said. "We are well on our way and 2,000 additional jobs will quickly advance us on our path of economic recovery."

She pointed out that Flint has an eager and skilled workforce ready to fill the jobs.

"We are eagerly anticipating their final decision so we can continue moving Flint forward,” Weaver said.

The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce also has been working closely with Mahindra. CEO Tim Herman also said the Flint area has "the expertise, infrastructure and workforce to support a major business expansion and we welcome the opportunity."

Mahindra did not outline a timetable for making a final decision on where the plant will be located. The facility would be the company's first large scale manufacturing plant in the United States.