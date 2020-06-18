Flint officials remind city residents of fireworks laws, ask for neighborly courtesy

(6/18/2020) - In less than two weeks, Michigan law allows the public to celebrate Fourth of July with loud bangs and flashes in the sky.

Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from June 29 to July 4 under Michigan's revised law.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and City Council President Monica Galloway are asking city residents to be courteous of their neighbors and the elderly when they light fireworks.

“Please be mindful of your neighbors,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “While it may seem harmless, your elderly neighbors, families with young children and those with household pets are being significantly impacted.”

Galloway said safety should always be No. 1 with fireworks.

"Many times, these fireworks give the sound of gunshots and may cause fear," she said. "Please be courteous.”

The city of Flint generally bans the use of fireworks between midnight and 8 a.m. year-round. The city's ordinances allow fireworks the day before, the day of and the day the following holidays:

-- New Year’s Day.

-- Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

-- George Washington’s Birthday.

-- Memorial Day.

-- Fourth of July.

-- Labor Day.

-- Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day.

-- Veterans Day.

-- Thanksgiving Day.

-- Christmas Day.

State laws allow fireworks on the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, along with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Violation of Flint's fireworks ordinance is punishable by a $500 fine and possible loss of fireworks.

Flint's regulations don't apply to novelty fireworks, which are handheld or remain on the ground during use.