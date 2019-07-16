Flint pastor accused of stealing from elderly person

(7/16/2019) - A Flint pastor is accused of exploiting an elderly person for financial gain.

Pastor Raymond Vliet is charged with embezzlement of $20,000 to $50,000 from a vulnerable adult and stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, according to court records.

He was arrested on July 3 and records indicate the offenses took place on April 12. Vliet is scheduled to appear in a Genesee County courtroom on Wednesday for a preliminary exam, during which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

The specific allegations against Vliet were not immediately available on Tuesday. Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell is planning to discuss the case in more detail on Wednesday.