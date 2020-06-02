Flint pastor hosts "Complex Conversations" to bring healing and open dialogue

(06/02/2020) - A total state of despair. The arrest and death of George Floyd infuriating so many like Pastor LaMarcus Keels.

"When a man dies on the street at the hands of another man that says, 'I can't breathe,' and pleading for his life and calls out to his mother who's already dead, that has to touch the core and the soul of America," Keels said.

Among the frustration, Keels says God put it on his heart to bring the community together for what he calls a "Complex Conversation." He needed the perfect space to do that, hosting it at United Outreach Church in Flint.

"We wanted to bring it to the church where people can be heard, but this is a safe haven. You should be able to feel safe when you come to church. The community can come out, get some things off their chest, but have a safe environment to do that, and then get some leadership and some direction," Keels said.

That direction included community leaders from police, Flint's NAACP chapter, and other partners in the faith-based community.

The complex conversation allowed for community members to voice their concerns and put them into peaceful action. One of those ways included taking it to the ballot box.

"What we need to do is vote! The things that we don't like, let's vote about it," Bishop Roger Jones said.

That point is reaching young people as well, as they wish to bring more representation to the table with similar values.

"You can't change everybody's' hearts. You can't change everybody's minds. I at least want to live in a country where the government that runs the land has the peoples' hearts in minds and that's all people from all races, from all creeds, from all religions, from all places, that they have their hearts in mind and not just the majority," Bryce Keels said.

Pastor Keels says he expects these complex conversations to grow and hopes to hold them in larger venues as more leaders and community members join the dialogue.