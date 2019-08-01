Flint playground damaged by an overnight fire

It's a heartbreaking sight for several families in Mid-Michigan.

The playground where many Flint children play was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night that caught parents and children by surprise.

Flint Fire Department says this appears to be an accident.

Vincent Slocum hugs his son James after seeing his favorite playground at Memorial Park in Flint, severely damaged by an overnight fire.

"Even this morning he kept talking about wanting to go to the park and go to the playground," Slocum said.

Several years ago, over 200 volunteers built this playground. It was a safe space for children to play in the heart of the city that continued for years.

Court Street United Methodist Church parishioners have put on their annual block party here for the past three years. Thursday was the final day of their three-day celebration, and they didn't know about the fire until they pulled in to get ready.

"And saw it. You could smell it from the road," Jason White said. "And to come to see this, it's mind-blowing."

The Flint Fire Department doesn't believe the fire was intentionally set but was an accident that may have started in the wood chips and then spread.

The burnt playground didn't ruin the fun for the Court Street Church. They let the children get some face painting, play some games, and even get them ready for school.

"This is our first-year backpacks, but we've been doing something in the park the last three years," Pastor Christy Miller-Black said.

As parents get ready to leave, they wonder how long until their children can play here again.

"The downtown is in such a point of revitalization and to see something like this is such a step backward," Miller-Black said.

The fire department did contact the state fire investigators to confirm this wasn't arson.

