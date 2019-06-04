Flint police Child Abuse Task force off to busy start

(6/4/2019) - The Flint Police Department launched a child abuse task force in February.

Since then, Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth said they've closed more than 20-percent of the 150 cases they were initially handed. But as the weeks go by, more and more pile up.

The most recent case they closed involved charging a Flint man with 6 felony charges on Friday, including 3 counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and 3 counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said Swahitti Watson sexually abused a child multiple times starting in March 2017, when she was just 8 years old.

D/Sgt. Booth said several of the cases the task force is now investigating are considered cold cases. For some time, they only had one sexual assault investigator who had trouble keeping up with the influx.

Now, the department has 4 to 5.

"So it can be a little challenging but the individuals selected were selected for a reason. They're very seasoned and experienced, so they know how to investigate cases that may have some time frame from their initial infraction or incident," he explained.

The investigators started with the most serious and have been working their way through.

They've partnered with the Flint Police CATT squad, who helps get the suspects off the street.

"The individuals that deals with these cases, many of them have children of their own," D/Sgt. Booth added. "So it can be emotionally taxing on an individual to have to look at this type of crime against the most vulnerable citizens in Flint; but, they're doing what's necessary and we're making sure they have what they need to effectively do the job."

D/Sgt. Booth said they are continuing to ask for additional resources, including both more officers and money to help tackle the growing number of cases.

For an update on a specific case, contact the Flint Police Detective Bureau.

