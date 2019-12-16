Flint police K-9s pose for calendar photos to raise money for unit

(12/16/2019) - Flint Police's furriest show off in a new 2020 calendar.

"We wanted to just hit different spots around the city, an abandoned school, the bricks, you know, just different places this year to give it a variety and we brought out like the big tactical vehicles, the hummer, the MRAP," explained photographer Stephanie LoPiccolo with Stephanie Lo Photography.

K-9s Sonitrol, Casino, Cayenne and Drago posed all around the City. They're some of the best models Stephanie LoPiccolo said she's worked with.

"They were wonderful as always, the most behaved clients," she laughed.

Once again, LoPiccolo volunteered her time, energy, equipment, photography and editing skills.

She explained she has strong ties to the public safety community, so she was happy to help.

"It's something that I love to do, and anything that helps them, I'm more than willing to - I'm willing to do it for them," she said.

Sgt. Tyrone Booth explained they have to get creative because funding is very limited for the K-9 Unit.

They came up with this idea last year and sales for the 2019 calendar brought in more than $3,000.

The money was spent on food, equipment, training and vet bills.

Booth said, "It's great for us because it allows us to take care of the dogs because it costs to run a unit like this; and we're able to offset those costs with these donations."

Sgt. Booth said their K-9 Unit is critical for keeping the Flint community safe.

"The scent detection work that they're doing, locating individuals, locating articles that are lost on foot chases sometimes, searching buildings," he explained.

They take down the bad, help reunite the good and keep officers safe.

"It gives that officer working with the dog a leg up when they're entering a dark building or searching a dark area at night; because, the dogs are able to do things and hear things and see things that they can't," Sgt. Booth explained.