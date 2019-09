(9/18/19) - Flint police said a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

According to investigators, officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported accident on Lawndale Avenue near W. Dayton Street.

Police said the victim the 26-year-old victim was alone in the vehicle.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or police at 810-237-6916.

Tipsters did not have to give their names.