Flint police chief bristles at Trump adviser's remarks about the department on CNN

(6/18/2020) - Flint Police Chief Phil Hart issued a response to an adviser for President Donald Trump, who made disparaging remarks about the Flint Police Department on CNN this week.

Ja'Ron Smith mentioned Flint in a conversation about police chokeholds during a televised conversation with Don Lemon on CNN.

"When you look at Flint or Minneapolis, those police departments haven't updated their use of force standards for years -- for 40 years," Smith said on the air. "And what we're trying to do is to incentivize all of them to set a standard."

Hart responded on Wednesday by saying Smith's comments are not true.

"...I am outraged at this callous and unnecessary attack on our department," Hart said in a statement. "The use of chokeholds is banned throughout the entire state of Michigan and has been for decades. Don't make Flint the scapegoat for your policy shortcomings."

Earlier this month, the Flint City Council also passed a measure updating the Police Code of Conduct to mandate all sworn and unsowrn officers intervene if they see another officer mistreating a citizen.