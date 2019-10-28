Flint police chief explains photos of him fixing Weaver for Mayor sign

(10/28/2019) - "It just doesn't look right," Flint resident, Wyntis Hall said.

Her friend sent her two photos Sunday, one showing a man in a trench coat fixing a 'Re-elect Karen Weaver' campaign sign at the Sunoco gas station, located on the corner of Flushing Road and Ballenger Highway.

The other photo showed a uniformed Flint Police officer standing nearby, with two police cars.

The Neeley4Mayor supporter quickly posted them to her Facebook page.

"I'm thinking like, this is a misuse of tax dollars," she explained. "Like really? We talk about community safety and safety is our number one priority; but then, we have enough time for officers to adjust, hang, distribute or whatever they're doing with the campaign signs. And, I just think it's just wrong."

So far, the post has garnered close to 175 comments and more than 200 shares. Many people pointed out, that's the Chief in the trench coat.

"Unbelievable! I was off duty and on my own time; and yes, I did stop and put that sign back up. Yes I did," Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said.

He explained he saw it drooping on his way to church, so he went to fix it on his way home.

He added that the person in the neon jumpsuit is a tow truck driver who offered to help him.

The uniformed officer in the other photo?

"Sergeant Jones never touched the sign, never put his hand on the sign, actually when he came up, I was done," the Chief said. "I had already reattached the sign and I was coming down off the pole to clean myself up a little bit."

Chief Johnson said Sgt. Jones typically works second shift; but because no sergeants were available for first shift, he stepped in to help.

"I was kind of surprised to see him out there. But no he was just driving, he was just on patrol," the Chief said.

"You don't give up your citizenship because you take an appointed job," Genesee County Clerk John Gleason explained.

He said he'd expect, since the Mayor hired the Chief, he would support her.

"I've endorsed candidates and I've worked on behalf of others, I just can't do it using public resources," Gleason explained. "I can't wear a police uniform, a fire uniform, I can't use my office as an instrument to help someone get elected."

Which brings us to the police car the Chief was driving. Since it's a City vehicle, that would be a violation.

Gleason said the Chief isn't allowed to conduct any campaign business while driving it.

