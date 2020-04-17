Flint police get pay raises under new contracts with 2 unions

(4/17/2020) - Flint Police Department employees will receive pay raises and other benefits under new contracts recently negotiated with Mayor Sheldon Neeley's administration.

The police officers contract includes a 2.8% increase in total wages for officers over the next two years. Captains and lieutenants are getting their first pay raises in six years.

Neeley said he worked with the Flint Police Officers Association, which represents patrol officers, to increase entry-level wages and help contain the cost of health care benefits and retiree pay.

Smaller pay raises for experienced officers help offset the pay increases for new officers. Neeley hopes higher pay for new officers will encourage more to apply for open positions.

The officers' union contract expired last June. Former Mayor Karen Weaver's administration reached a tentative agreement with the officers' union in October, but union members voted to reject it.

Neeley's staff took over negotiations when he took office on Jan. 1.

“These challenging times for our community are yet another reminder of just how valuable our police are. I thank them for their service today and everyday,” he said.

The city also completed contract negotiations with the Police Officers Labor Council – Flint Police Department Captains and Lieutenants. This is the union's first negotiated contract since 2008 after emergency managers imposed a contract in 2014 and it expired in 2017.

Neeley said the lengthy contract negotiations mean command officers had not received pay raises since 2014. The new contract includes an immediate 4% pay raise followed by an additional 2% pay raise in July.

“I am pleased that in just five months time, my team at Flint City Hall was able to come in and resolve these lingering issues and negotiate these fair, equitable collective bargaining agreements for our police,” Neeley said.