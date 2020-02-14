Flint police identify man found dead behind vacant gas station

(2/14/2020) - Police have identified the man who died after he was found behind a former Flint gas station last weekend.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused 34-year-old Deandre Rodriquez Lawson's death.

The Flint Police Department responded to the vacant gas station at Pasadena Avenue and Milbourne Street on Sunday, where they found Lawson lying facedown and bleeding from his face.

Police say he was covered waist down with a deflated air mattress, but investigators are not sure how he ended up there. His only injuries appeared to be swelling and a laceration above his left eye.

Lawson was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center late Sunday. Police are investigating his death as suspicious.

Anyone with information on how Lawson died is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.