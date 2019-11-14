Flint police identify suspect, victim in Nov. 6 homicide on Millbrook Drive

(11/14/2019) - The Flint Police Department is looking for a 27-year-old man accused of a Nov. 6 murder on Millbrook Drive.

Erick Scott Jr. is charged with felony murder, home invasion, felonious assault, domestic violence and several weapons charges related to the murder of 25-year-old Larry Jones.

Investigators say Jones was shot and killed during a dispute around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Millbrook Drive.

Scott allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him should not approach.

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.