(02/29/20) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a Flint bar overnight Friday.

Police tell ABC12 the shooting happened at the Loft Bar downtown on Buckham Alley.

The victim's name hasn't been released, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.