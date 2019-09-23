Flint police investigate shooting on Leith Street

(9/23/19) - Flint police are investigating a weekend shooting.

They said someone was shot just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday on Leith Street off North Franklin Avenue.

No other details were released, but police planned to address recent shootings during a press conference Monday morning.

Investigators said three young people were shot and killed Friday night on Illinois Avenue.

Anyone with information on the cases was asked to call Flint Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Tipsters did not have to identify themselves.

