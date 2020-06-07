Flint police investigating reports that out-of-town groups could be trying to create violence

(6/7/20) - The City of Flint is asking its residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

In a post on social media Saturday, city officials said that the Flint Police Department is working in conjunction with other local agencies to investigate reports that a group or groups of individuals from outside of Flint may be attempting to incite violence or create local disturbances.

The alert was a precautionary measure and city officials said there are no known immediate threats to the safety or well-being of the community.

“Our residents are our best defense," said Flint Police Chief Phil Hart. "You are the eyes and ears of this community. We are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see anything unusual."

This alert comes after the Flint community received nationwide attention after hosting peaceful protests in response to the death of George Floyd.