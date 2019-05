(5/31/2019) - At least one person was injured after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided on Dort Highway on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. in the intersection of Dort Highway and Delaware Avenue.

Police on the scene did not release any information about the crash, including how seriously the motorcyclist was injured or their identity.

Traffic on Dort Highway was backed up in both directions while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.